Project to close I-5 to a single northbound lane in DuPont

Watch out, late-night commuters. Northbound Interstate 5 through DuPont will be reduced to a single lane overnight Thursday and Friday.
The lane closures will run from 11 p.m. Thursday (June 1) to 4 a.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, as well as 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
The closures are needed so that contractors can work on the Mounts Road to Center Drive Auxiliary Lane Extension project. The weigh station ramps and the on-ramp to northbound I-5 at Center Drive also will be closed for barrier installation.
WSDOT officials said more overnight closures are set for Tuesday and June 8, when the northbound I-5 lanes will be closed between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. between Mounts Road and Center Drive for striping. The on- and off-ramps at Center Drive and the weigh station will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on those nights too.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments