Traffic backs up on northbound Interstate 5 just south of DuPont on Thursday. More delays are expected this week as construction projects will close off-ramps and all but one lane of the freeway during a series of nighttime closures.
Traffic backs up on northbound Interstate 5 just south of DuPont on Thursday. More delays are expected this week as construction projects will close off-ramps and all but one lane of the freeway during a series of nighttime closures. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Traffic backs up on northbound Interstate 5 just south of DuPont on Thursday. More delays are expected this week as construction projects will close off-ramps and all but one lane of the freeway during a series of nighttime closures. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Traffic

June 01, 2017 3:50 PM

Project to close I-5 to a single northbound lane in DuPont

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

Watch out, late-night commuters. Northbound Interstate 5 through DuPont will be reduced to a single lane overnight Thursday and Friday.

The lane closures will run from 11 p.m. Thursday (June 1) to 4 a.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, as well as 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The closures are needed so that contractors can work on the Mounts Road to Center Drive Auxiliary Lane Extension project. The weigh station ramps and the on-ramp to northbound I-5 at Center Drive also will be closed for barrier installation.

WSDOT officials said more overnight closures are set for Tuesday and June 8, when the northbound I-5 lanes will be closed between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. between Mounts Road and Center Drive for striping. The on- and off-ramps at Center Drive and the weigh station will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on those nights too.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia

Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia 0:43

Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia
One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler 1:34

One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler
How to Zipper Merge 1:18

How to Zipper Merge

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos