June 07, 2017 8:00 AM

Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-5, causes delay

By Lisa Pemberton

Update: The crash scene was cleared by 8:30 a.m., according to Washington State Department of Transportation.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on southbound Interstate 5 on Wednesday morning due to a jackknifed semi-tractor trailer near Grand Mound, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Agency officials said motorists heading toward Centralia or Chehalis could expect some delays. The crash was near milepost 88, which is the U.S. Highway 12 and Grand Mound exit.

The crash was reported at about 6:15 a.m. By 7:30 a.m., it was still causing traffic delays in the area, officials said.

