Traffic alert: Brush fires reported along I-5 in Thurston County

Crews were dispatched to several brush fires reported along Interstate 5 in Thurston County on Wednesday morning.
The fires were reported near exits 86, 94 and 97.
By 12:15 p.m. most of the fires were out but Washington State Patrol was reporting two lanes were blocked at milepost 96 through 97.
Fire on SB I-5 near 113th Ave SW from mp 97 to mp 95. The right lane is blocked in multiple locations throughout this area.— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) August 16, 2017
Units currently working to extinguish a grass fire next to I5 in area of MP 83 SB. @wsdot_sw @wspd5pio pic.twitter.com/gC9D7E42mZ— Centralia Fire/EMS (@RFA_PIO) August 16, 2017
