Traffic alert: Brush fires reported along I-5 in Thurston County

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

August 16, 2017 11:11 AM

Crews were dispatched to several brush fires reported along Interstate 5 in Thurston County on Wednesday morning.

The fires were reported near exits 86, 94 and 97.

By 12:15 p.m. most of the fires were out but Washington State Patrol was reporting two lanes were blocked at milepost 96 through 97.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433

