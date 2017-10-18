Two semi trucks rolled Tuesday night, the second night of Operation Safe Driver Week.
2 semi trucks rolled over Tuesday night. Rough start to commercial driver safety week

By Craig Hill

October 18, 2017 8:00 AM

Operation Safe Driver Week is off to a rough start in the South Sound area.

Two semi trucks rolled over Tuesday night, the third day of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s week dedicated to improving safety among commercial vehicles.

According to tweets from Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova, a logging truck rolled Tuesday night on state Route 12 near Moon Road. The wreck in Thurston County blocked all lanes forcing motorists to take alternative routes.

Also, late Tuesday, a semi truck rolled in Tacoma blocking eastbound Route 16 as it approaches northbound Interstate 5, Bova tweeted. “Faulty brakes may have played a part in crash,” she said via Twitter.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

