2 semi trucks rolled over Tuesday night. Rough start to commercial driver safety week

Operation Safe Driver Week is off to a rough start in the South Sound area.
Two semi trucks rolled over Tuesday night, the third day of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s week dedicated to improving safety among commercial vehicles.
According to tweets from Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova, a logging truck rolled Tuesday night on state Route 12 near Moon Road. The wreck in Thurston County blocked all lanes forcing motorists to take alternative routes.
Also, late Tuesday, a semi truck rolled in Tacoma blocking eastbound Route 16 as it approaches northbound Interstate 5, Bova tweeted. “Faulty brakes may have played a part in crash,” she said via Twitter.
Rolled semi fully blocking EB16 to NB I5. Faulty brakes may have played a part in crash. WSDOT enroute to help with detour. pic.twitter.com/fJd4kqKoky— Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) October 18, 2017
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
