Traffic

Landslide blocking state Route 7 between Elbe and Morton

By Craig Hill

October 22, 2017 1:55 PM

A landslide blocked state Route 7 between Elbe and Morton on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet by Pierce County Professional Firefighters.

The slide near Mile Post 7 blocked traffic in both direction.

It’s one of several obstacles for motorists Sunday:

  • On state Route 101, downed trees blocked both directions near Canal View Road at Mile Post 328, according to a tweet by the state Department of Transportation.
  • State Route 410 over Chinook and Cayuse pass is closed but expected to open Sunday at 5 p.m.
  • The North Cascades Highway is closed east of Diablo because of avalanche danger. The pass is expected to stay closed “until at least Tuesday,” WSDOT officials said via Twitter.

A flood watch is in effect for Pierce County.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

