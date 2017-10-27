Southbound I-5 down to one lane near Lacey due to rollover crash

Update: At about 1:15 p.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted that the scene was clear, and all lanes were open. Traffic was backed up for about 14 miles, the Gravelly Lake Drive near Lakewood.
Earlier post
Lacey Fire District 3 responded to a report of a serious rollover accident on southbound Interstate 5 near Exit 111, the district tweeted at about noon on Friday.
“Expect delays & avoid if possible,” the tweet said.
The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted that traffic was reduced to one lane due to the crash, which is in the Hawks Prairie area. By 1 p.m., WSDOT officials said traffic was backed up to Joint Base Lewis McChord.
One person was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, and was in serious condition, fire officials tweeted.
This story will be updated if more information is released.
