Mudslide blocks highway. State warns people to avoid area

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

January 27, 2018 05:43 AM

A mudslide closed U.S. Route 101 north of Hoodsport on Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The agency tweeted shortly before 5 a.m. that the road was blocked between Hoodsport and Lilliwaup along Hood Canal. “No detours available; avoid the area,” the agency tweeted.

Maintenance crews are on their way.

The highway in the popular area for recreation “could be closed for some time,” the agency said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

