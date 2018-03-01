Logs broke through cab of semi when two trucks collide on I-5 in Tacoma

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:33 The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket Pause 0:37 South sound drivers brace for a weekend slow ride on I-5 0:33 Rollover crash blocks Plum St. and 4th Avenue on Sunday morning 2:01 Funeral director commutes 200 miles to work each day 2:22 Cedric Cole’s hour-long commute can be brutal 0:43 Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia 1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler 1:18 How to Zipper Merge 0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507 1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Two logging trucks collided on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Thursday, sending giant logs through the cab of one truck and seriously injuring a driver. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Two logging trucks collided on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Thursday, sending giant logs through the cab of one truck and seriously injuring a driver. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com