Semi rolls, blocks I-5 lanes in Olympia

A semitruck rolled over on northbound Interstate 5 in Olympia on Wednesday night, closing three lanes for an extended time, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The single-vehicle wreck happened just before 8 p.m. on I-5 near the exit for U.S. Highway 101, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said. It came to rest over the three left lanes.
The driver of the truck was not injured, and troopers do not believe the driver was impaired.
The semitruck is leaking diesel fuel and is sitting above Capitol Lake, Bova said, which will lead to an extended lane closure. The state Department of Ecology is on the scene.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
