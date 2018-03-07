An overturned semitruck blocks three lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Olympia on Wednesday night. Nobody was hurt in the 8 p.m. crash, Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.
An overturned semitruck blocks three lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Olympia on Wednesday night. Nobody was hurt in the 8 p.m. crash, Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said. Washington state Department of Transportation Courtesy
An overturned semitruck blocks three lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Olympia on Wednesday night. Nobody was hurt in the 8 p.m. crash, Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said. Washington state Department of Transportation Courtesy

Traffic

Semi rolls, blocks I-5 lanes in Olympia

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

March 07, 2018 08:07 PM

A semitruck rolled over on northbound Interstate 5 in Olympia on Wednesday night, closing three lanes for an extended time, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The single-vehicle wreck happened just before 8 p.m. on I-5 near the exit for U.S. Highway 101, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said. It came to rest over the three left lanes.

The driver of the truck was not injured, and troopers do not believe the driver was impaired.

The semitruck is leaking diesel fuel and is sitting above Capitol Lake, Bova said, which will lead to an extended lane closure. The state Department of Ecology is on the scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Large pig got loose near I-5

View More Video