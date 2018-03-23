A truck pulling a trailer rolled over and is blocking I-5 in Lakewood

A truck pulling a trailer rolled over on northbound Interstate 5 in Lakewood Friday, blocking several lanes and causing traffic backups.
It was just after 2 p.m. that the trailer overturned near state Route 512.
It's unclear what caused the truck to roll over.
No serious injuries were reported.
Drivers were getting by in two lanes, but backups already extended seven miles to the Joint Base Lewis-McChord gate by 3 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
