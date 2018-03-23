Rollover on northbound I-5 causing backups

An SUV pulling a trailer rolled over on northbound Interstate 5 in Lakewood Friday, blocking several lanes and causing traffic backups.
Large pig got loose near I-5

Traffic

Large pig got loose near I-5

A large pig, estimated at 300-pounds, got loose near 200th St. in Kent on Monday. The HOV lane was briefly blocked by WSDOT workers as they captured the beast in the median around noon.

The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket

Local

The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket

Everyone's a social media comedian these days but lets give Washington State Patrol trooper C. Thorson props for creating a pretty funny phony public service announcement for "Blinker Fluid." Ranks right up there with snipe hunting.

How to Zipper Merge

Traffic

How to Zipper Merge

The Minnesota Department of Transportation created this animated video to show drivers how to properly zipper merge.