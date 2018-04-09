The delay in downtown Olympia? It could be art-related

Traffic through downtown Olympia this week will be delayed in certain areas so that mosaics can be installed for a public art project, according to the city of Olympia. The project is called Music Out Loud.
Here's where to expect delays:
-Washington Street between Fifth Avenue and Legion Way: The northbound lane will be closed during work and the sidewalk in front of the Washington Center will be closed.
-Chestnut Street and the southeast corner of Fourth Avenue: There will be no parking in the stalls on the south side of Fourth Avenue and the southeast corner of the sidewalk will be closed.
-Fifth Avenue and the northeast corner of Capitol Way: The westbound lane of Fifth Avenue will be closed during work and the sidewalk on the north side of the street, between Capitol Way and Washington Street, will be closed.
Comments