Expect traffic delays at these 9 locations in Olympia

A city of Olympia-hired contractor will make improvements to nine pedestrian crossings in Olympia.
The work, which will replace the existing in-pavement flashing crosswalk lights with new flashing beacons, began Monday (April 23) and ends in July.
Motorists can expect delays at the following locations: Capital Mall Drive at Capital Medical Center; Black Lake Boulevard at 14th Avenue; Fifth Avenue at Capitol Lake Dam; Fifth Avenue at Sylvester Street; Fourth Avenue at Bayview Thriftway; Fourth Avenue at Sylvester Street; Capitol Way at Tivoli Fountain; State Avenue at Wilson Street; Martin Way at the Chehalis Western Trail.
The contractor is Totem Electric of Tacoma.
