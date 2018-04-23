A city of Olympia-hired contractor will make improvements to nine pedestrian crossings in Olympia.
Traffic

Expect traffic delays at these 9 locations in Olympia

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

April 23, 2018 10:32 AM

The work, which will replace the existing in-pavement flashing crosswalk lights with new flashing beacons, began Monday (April 23) and ends in July.

Motorists can expect delays at the following locations: Capital Mall Drive at Capital Medical Center; Black Lake Boulevard at 14th Avenue; Fifth Avenue at Capitol Lake Dam; Fifth Avenue at Sylvester Street; Fourth Avenue at Bayview Thriftway; Fourth Avenue at Sylvester Street; Capitol Way at Tivoli Fountain; State Avenue at Wilson Street; Martin Way at the Chehalis Western Trail.

The contractor is Totem Electric of Tacoma.

