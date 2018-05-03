Coming soon to Lacey: This bizarre-looking interchange, the first of its kind in Washington

SHARE COPY LINK WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points. WSDOT Courtesy

WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points. WSDOT Courtesy