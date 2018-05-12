Are you buckled up? Seat belt patrols kick off Monday

Are you part of the 5 percent in Washington state?
If so, law enforcement will be looking for you Monday through June 3.
A new report shows 95 percent of people in the state wear their seat belts, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.
The annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign kicks off its 17th year next week, with more than 150 law enforcement agencies putting more officers on patrol to look for the 5 percent of unbuckled drivers and passengers.
Participating in Thurston County are Olympia, Evergreen State College and Yelm police, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol.
According to the report, Thurston County is on par with the state with an observed seat belt use rate 95 percent.
Washington passed its secondary seat belt law in 1986 and 36 percent of people wore seat belts that year. It has steadily grown and remained at 94 to 95 percent in the past few years.
That has played a significant role in the reduction of unrestrained traffic fatalities from 64 percent to 18 percent, the Traffic Safety Commission said.
