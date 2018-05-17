Is your bus on the list? Intercity Transit mulls changes to a dozen routes

Intercity Transit will hold a public hearing next week on proposed changes to bus routes and schedules that could go into effect later this year.

IT says the changes to local and express bus service are meant to improve on-time performance, increase frequency of buses on existing routes and shift service from areas with low ridership to areas with higher demand.

That includes adding crosstown buses that don't travel through downtown Olympia, and adding stops in northeast Lacey and west Olympia.





The changes won’t cost IT any extra money. If approved, they would go into effect in late September.





The changes are based on ridership data and input from passengers and the community. IT also hired a consultant to weigh in on on-time performance problems.

The public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at IT’s administrative office at 526 Pattison St. SE in Olympia.

Comments on the changes can be mailed to Intercity Transit Planning Manager, P.O. Box 659 Olympia, WA 98507, emailed to servicechanges@intercitytransit.com or delivered over the phone by calling 360-705-5852.

Comments must be received by 5 p.m. June 20.





IT will also hold open houses for people to learn more about the changes from 4:30 to 6 p.m. May 30 at Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE, and from 4:30 to 6 p.m. June 4 at Tumwater Timberland Regional Library, 7023 New Market St.