Lottery

December 27, 2016 8:19 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

02-28-30-38-39, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4

(two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Lottery

