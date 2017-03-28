Lottery

March 28, 2017 9:50 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

4-1-0

(four, one, zero)

01-04-07-08-13-14-16-18-31-40-44-46-48-52-53-55-56-65-68-75

(one, four, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one, forty, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-five)

01-14-17-19

(one, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen)

30-33-35-37-46, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 5

(thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-six; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $162 million

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Lottery

