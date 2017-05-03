Lottery

May 03, 2017 9:42 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-3-2

(eight, three, two)

14-31-33-35-37

(fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

03-04-12-17-26-29-30-31-36-38-39-43-51-52-60-63-70-72-74-80

(three, four, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, eighty)

02-08-30-35-40-47

(two, eight, thirty, thirty-five, forty, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $5.9 million

10-11-16-18

(ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

17-18-49-59-66, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(seventeen, eighteen, forty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty-six; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

