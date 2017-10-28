Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 8:48 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-6-9

(five, six, nine)

08-20-28-32-34

(eight, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

01-02-10-13-16-18-31-33-38-39-40-45-55-63-66-69-74-75-76-78

(one, two, ten, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-five, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

08-12-14-33-42-44

(eight, twelve, fourteen, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-four)

06-15-16-22

(six, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

27-35-38-57-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true

    Thurston County officials helped make a “bucket list” wish come true for Anne Butigan, who is battling an aggressive form of cancer that attacks soft tissue and is incurable. The Olympia native pulled the 5 p.m. steam whistle at the Fish Brewing Company on Friday. She grew up hearing the historic whistle, which used to mark the end of the work day at the Olympia Brewing Co.

Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true

Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true 2:40

Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true
Vizcaino perfect in win over UCLA 0:47

Vizcaino perfect in win over UCLA
Here is what Chris Petersen said after UW’s win over UCLA 1:06

Here is what Chris Petersen said after UW’s win over UCLA

View More Video