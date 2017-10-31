Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Game' game

The Associated Press
October 31, 2017 8:47 PM
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Daily Game" game were:
2-2-7
(two, two, seven)
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson donned a white wig and typical coach Peter Carroll attire for a funny Halloween visit to Seattle Children's Hospital.
