Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:29 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

3-3-6

(three, three, six)

10-11-21-33-34

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

(ten, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $310,000

04-05-07-11-14-24-27-29-30-34-42-43-45-46-50-58-59-60-67-74

(four, five, seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-seven, seventy-four)

03-13-15-28-29-32

(three, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

01-02-03-09

(one, two, three, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

Estimated jackpot: $134 million

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football

    The Seahawks trailed Atlanta 14-0 minutes into the game and never fully recovered.

Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football

Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football 1:13

Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football
Petersen looks back on thrilling finish against Utah 1:19

Petersen looks back on thrilling finish against Utah
Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah 0:50

Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah

View More Video