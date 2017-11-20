WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
10-11-21-33-34
(ten, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $310,000
04-05-07-11-14-24-27-29-30-34-42-43-45-46-50-58-59-60-67-74
(four, five, seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-seven, seventy-four)
03-13-15-28-29-32
(three, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million
01-02-03-09
(one, two, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
Estimated jackpot: $134 million
