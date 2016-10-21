UN expert urges next UN chief to focus on ending tax havens

A U.N. human rights expert is urging the next U.N. secretary-general to make the elimination of tax havens a priority to ensure that corporations, billionaires and "kleptocrats" pay their fair share of taxes.
Alfred de Zayas, an American law professor, also urged Antonio Guterres, who will succeed Ban Ki-moon as U.N. chief on Jan. 1, to call a world conference on phasing out these offshore havens.
He said the United Nations "must no longer tolerate the scandal of secrecy jurisdictions that facilitate tax evasion, corruption and money-laundering."
De Zayas told a news conference Friday after presenting his new report to the U.N. General Assembly that governments lose $3 trillion every year in tax evasion and tax avoidance schemes "and most perpetrators have enjoyed immunity."
