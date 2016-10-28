US appeals court: Michigan can enforce ballot selfie ban

3:18 Highlights: Goal-line stand lifts Timberline to 7-3 win over Peninsula in 3A SSC title game Pause

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

1:43 Pete Carroll on Michael Bennett possibly needing knee surgery, more Seahawks injuries

2:18 Democrats threaten to sue Pierce County over ballot date notice

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

0:42 Lacey Police investigate morning Martin Way bicycle accident

0:50 Job counts in Pierce and Thurston counties above pre-recession highs

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news