AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Race tightening, Clinton revives Trump-women issue
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — With just a week to go and the race for the White House tightening, Hillary Clinton — with help from President Barack Obama — unleashed a fresh offensive Tuesday against Donald Trump and his vulgar comments about women. Trump strove to blend a quieter, presidential tone with his usual tough rhetoric, warning that a Clinton victory would "destroy American health care forever."
The White House contenders clashed from afar —Clinton in battleground Florida and Trump in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — with the sprint to next Tuesday's finish well underway.
"For my entire life, I've been a woman," Clinton, who would be the nation's first female president, declared in critical Florida. "And when I think about what we now know about Donald Trump and what he's been doing for 30 years, he sure has spent a lot of time demeaning, degrading, insulting and assaulting women."
Trump has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in recent weeks, complicating his efforts to win over women in both parties. He has denied every accusation, but Obama said there was a pattern at work to which voters needed to pay heed.
"This is a lifetime of calling women pigs and dogs and slobs," Obama said at a rally in Ohio. "The part we're concerned about is if we start acting like this is normal."
---
Clinton, Trump warn of dire consequences if rival wins
DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump could draw the United States into nuclear war, Hillary Clinton warns. Clinton would plunge the country into a constitutional crisis, he says.
As the caustic presidential race lurches toward the finish line, each candidate is aggressively casting the other as a catastrophic choice for the White House. Making an affirmative case about their own qualifications and vision has become a secondary priority.
It's an ugly conclusion to a contest featuring two of the most unpopular presidential candidates in modern American politics. The sexual assault accusations that have trailed Trump in the race's closing weeks and a new FBI review into Clinton's email habits seem likely to only reinforce the public's negative perceptions, leaving the candidates to essentially argue to voters that they're the best of two unappealing options.
"I would rather be here talking about nearly anything else," Clinton said Tuesday during a rally in Florida where she leveled a series of attacks on Trump's character and preparedness for the White House. "But I can't just talk about all of the good things we want to do."
Indeed, Clinton's speeches in this final full week of campaigning have overwhelmingly focused on Trump. On Monday, she warned against giving Trump the authority to order a nuclear attack, bringing along a former nuclear launch officer to bolster her point.
---
Cosby lawyers press judge to exclude deposition from trial
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby's lawyers pressed a judge Tuesday to keep the comedian's damaging deposition in a decade-old lawsuit out of his sexual assault trial, saying Cosby agreed to answer questions under oath after being assured he wouldn't be charged with a crime.
The defense has insisted Cosby had an oral promise from the district attorney at the time that he wouldn't be prosecuted over a 2005 sexual encounter with Andrea Constand, a former Temple University basketball manager.
The judge previously refused to dismiss the charges on those grounds, but is now being asked to disallow the deposition when the case goes to trial in June.
A new district attorney had Cosby arrested last year, after the deposition was unsealed and dozens of new accusers came forward.
Cosby, now 79 and blind, has said his encounter with Constand was consensual. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted. He is free on $1 million bail.
---
South Korean president replaces premier, others amid scandal
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's embattled president replaced her prime minister and two other top officials on Wednesday in a bid to restore public confidence amid a political scandal involving her longtime friend.
The reshuffles came as prosecutors are investigating whether a personal friend of Park's with no government job used her ties with the president to pull government strings from the shadows and pushed businesses to donate money to foundations she controlled. Prosecutors are expected to seek an arrest warrant for the friend, Choi Soon-sil, later Wednesday.
Park acknowledged last week Choi had edited some of her speeches and provided public relations help. South Korean media speculate Choi likely played a much larger role in government affairs.
Park's office said Wednesday she nominated Kim Byong-joon, a former top policy adviser for late liberal President Roh Moo-hyun, as her new prime minister.
The nomination, which requires parliamentary approval, is seen as an effort by the conservative Park to reach out to liberals for bipartisan support amid the scandal that has already forced her to fire eight presidential aides. The two other Cabinet jobs that Park reshuffled were the finance minister and safety minister, and their nominations aren't subject to parliamentary endorsement though they must undergo hearings at the National Assembly.
---
Video shows police firing at Oklahoma fugitive during chase
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state trooper fired dozens of rounds from an automatic rifle through the windshield of his cruiser at a fugitive as the two sped down a rural western Oklahoma roadway in a dramatic shootout depicted on videos released on Tuesday.
The fierce gun battle late Sunday between troopers and 38-year-old Michael Dale Vance Jr. was captured on videos from two dashboard-mounted cameras in patrol cars and from a helicopter that was following the chase overhead.
Vance, wanted for the killings of two relatives and the shootings of three law enforcement officers, was killed in the shootout on a county road near the town of Leedey, about 130 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
"Michael Vance was our worst-case scenario," said Michael Thompson, Oklahoma's commissioner of public safety. "He was a determined, violent criminal with no regard for public safety, no regard for public life, and he had nothing to lose."
The videos show Vance, driving a stolen flat-bed pickup truck, career through a roadblock as troopers fired at his vehicle. Several troopers then joined in the chase, firing at Vance, who was returning fire with an assault rifle loaded with two 30-round magazines.
---
Pakistani gang rape victim walks the fashion runway
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Gang-raped and paraded naked in public 14 years ago, Mukhtar Mai walked the fashion runway during Pakistan's fashion week on Tuesday.
A red-carpet reception in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, attended by the country's fashion elite, served as the forum for Mai's symbolic fashion debut-something she said she's doing as a model of courage and hope for other Pakistani women.
"If one step I take, if that helps even one woman, I would be very happy to do that," Mai told The Associated Press.
In 2002, Mai was sentenced by a local council of tribal elders to be gang raped and publicly humiliated as punishment for her brother's perceived insult to a rival family. The Associated Press does not identify victims of sexual assault unless they choose to identify themselves.
Rather than commit suicide, as many Pakistani women in her position have done, Mai went public and fought all the way to the country's Supreme Court to have her attackers jailed.
---
Both bus drivers among 6 killed in 2-bus Baltimore crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — A school bus was blocks away from its first stop Tuesday morning when it hit a cemetery wall, rear-ended a car and then ricocheted off a roadside pillar into an oncoming commuter bus. The pre-dawn accident killed six people and injured 10, authorities said.
There were virtually no skid marks at the crash scene, suggesting no braking by the 67-year-old school bus driver, who was killed, and leading to what Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith called a working theory that he had suffered some sort of medical emergency.
The 33-year-old female driver of the Maryland Transit Administration bus also died at the scene, along with four of her 12 passengers, Smith said.
"This was a grueling and gruesome process of removing bodies," he said.
The only other occupant of the school bus, an aide, suffered minor injuries, Smith said. The car driver also survived with minor injuries. All eight of the surviving commuter bus riders were hurt, two of them critically, he said.
---
North Dakota officials borrow $4M, slam feds on protest cost
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota leaders agreed Tuesday to borrow an additional $4 million to cover the escalating costs of policing protests at the Dakota Access pipeline and slammed the federal government for not chipping in part of the funding.
The state has now run up a $10 million line of credit for law enforcement costs after an emergency spending panel headed by Gov. Jack Dalrymple voted to borrow the additional funds from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota.
Dalrymple said officials have asked for contributions from the federal government, the pipeline company, an American Indian tribe, "and any entity we can think of." So far, North Dakota and the local governments it backs have shouldered most of the law enforcement expenses — even paying for officers from other states that have assisted North Dakota during the protests.
More than 400 people have been arrested since August at the North Dakota portion of the pipeline, which also crosses through South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.
American Indians and others who oppose the construction of Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners' $3.8 billion pipeline have set up an encampment on U.S. Army Corp of Engineers land without a permit; federal officials have said they wouldn't evict them due to free speech reasons. Opponents worry about potential effects on drinking water on the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's reservation and farther downstream on the Missouri River, as well as destruction of cultural artifacts, including burial sites.
---
Cubs rout Indians 9-3, send World Series to deciding Game 7
CLEVELAND (AP) — After 108 years, what's one more day?
The Chicago Cubs are far from finished. They're frothing.
Addison Russell hit a grand slam and tied a World Series record with six RBIs, and Chicago took advantage of a huge early misplay in Cleveland's outfield as the Cubs throttled the Indians 9-3 on Tuesday night in Game 6 to push this tense tug-of-war between baseball's two longest title drought holders to the limit.
Game 7, it is. The biggest, most nerve-wracking day yet.
For one city, hysteria.
---
Iraqi forces edge into Mosul, major urban warfare lies ahead
BAZWAYA, Iraq (AP) — Iraq's special forces fought their way into the outskirts of Mosul on Tuesday, taking its state television building despite resistance by Islamic State group fighters that is only likely to stiffen when combat reaches the inner city.
It was the first time Iraqi troops have set foot in the city, Iraq's second-largest, in more than two years. The advance was the start of what is likely to be a grueling and slow operation for the forces as they fend off booby traps and ambushes in difficult, house-to-house fighting expected to take weeks, if not months.
Troops entered Gogjali, a neighborhood inside Mosul's city limits, and later the outskirts of the more built-up Karama district, according to Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi of the Iraqi special forces. As the sun went down, a sandstorm blew in, reducing visibility to only 100 meters (yards) and bringing the day's combat to an end.
"Daesh is fighting back and have set up concrete blast walls to block off the Karama neighborhood and our troops' advance," al-Aridi said, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group. He said bombs have been laid along the road into the city.
Later, al-Aridi said the troops had taken the state television building, the only one in the province, and that heavy fighting broke out when they tried to continue further into built-up areas. An official casualty report was not given, but officers mentioned one dead and one wounded.
