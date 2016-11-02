The Latest: SKorean prosecutors detain ex-presidential aide

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters Pause

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

1:19 QB Jake Browning discusses his pooch punts

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

2:50 WATCH: Highlights from Westside Classic cross country championships

2:18 Move-in day Milestone: UWT students at Court 17 Apartments

1:21 Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news