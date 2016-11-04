The Latest: Seoul braces for huge anti-Park rally

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest Pause

1:05 Jermaine Kearse on what Veterans Day means to his family

0:26 Propane flash inside Tillicum camper burns three

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

2:50 WATCH: Highlights from Westside Classic cross country championships

2:16 Russell Wilson: This is best I've felt since Week 1

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

2:11 Tumwater looks for one more great season under coach Sid Otton