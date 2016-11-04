'Bridgegate' again interrupts Christie's political plans

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planned to make his return to the campaign trail for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
But Bridgegate has again interrupted his plans.
Two of the Republican governor's former allies were convicted Friday in a plot to close the George Washington Bridge to punish a Democratic mayor for not backing Christie's re-election.
Christie had been scheduled to campaign for Trump in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania on Saturday. But the campaign said later Friday that he would not be on the trail Saturday.
The seven-week trial included a gauntlet of negative headlines about the governor and questions about whether he knew more about the plot than he previously said.
Christie continues to deny that and promises to set the record straight soon.
