10 Things to Know for Wednesday

2:55 Drug court graduation 2016 Pause

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

3:35 Students and faculty members walk out at Saint Martin's University

2:46 Highlights: Capital rallies late to top Centralia, 61-55

1:21 Yelm student recalls bus crash that injured 4 students

10:05 Thurston County's new septic system plan includes annual fees

1:59 Trump's White House