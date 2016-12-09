Large crowds to celebrate S. Korean president's impeachment

Lawmakers and members of opposition Justice Party with signs stand during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Park aces the political fight of her life as lawmakers attempt to force her from office over prosecution claims that she helped a confidante extort money and favors from companies and manipulate state affairs. The signs read: "Impeach Park Geun-hye immediately."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Lawmakers of opposition parties wait for the plenary session as they put placards reading "President Park Geun-hye, Impeachment" at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on President Park Geun-hye, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. A parliamentary official reported the motion to a plenary session, which means an impeachment vote must take place between 24 and 72 hours. Friday is the final day of the current parliamentary regular session.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Director General of South Korean National Assembly Kwon Youngjin, bottom, reports the impeachment motion as National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun, top, listens during the plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on President Park Geun-hye, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. A parliamentary official reported the motion to a plenary session, which means an impeachment vote must take place between 24 and 72 hours. Friday is the final day of the current parliamentary regular session.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Lawmakers and members of opposition Justice Party shout slogans during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Park, who faces the political fight of her life as lawmakers attempt to force her from office over prosecution claims that she helped a confidante extort money and favors from companies and manipulate state affairs. The signs read: "Impeach Park Geun-hye immediately."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Lawmakers and members of opposition Justice Party hold signs during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Park, who faces the political fight of her life as lawmakers attempt to force her from office over prosecution claims that she helped a confidante extort money and favors from companies and manipulate state affairs. The signs read: "Impeach Park Geun-hye immediately."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A protester weeps as she marches toward the National Assembly during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on Park, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon).
A protester holds up a banner during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye near the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on Park, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon).
Members of the main opposition Democratic Party hold candles during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday against President Park Geun-hye, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
South Korean journalists hold up cards during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye in front of the ruling Saenuri Party headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on Park, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. The signs read "Park Geun-hye to step down." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon).
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye shout slogans during a rally opposing the impeachment of Park in front of the ruling Saenuri Party headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on Park, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. The letters read "Oppose the impeachment. "
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A protester supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye shouts slogans during a rally opposing the impeachment of Park in front of the ruling Saenuri Party headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on Park, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. The letters read "Oppose the impeachment. "
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye shout slogans during a rally opposing the impeachment of Park in front of the ruling Saenuri Party headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on Park, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. The letters read "Oppose the impeachment. "
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A supporter of South Korean President Park Geun-hye holds the national flags during a rally opposing the parliamentary impeachment of Park in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Park entered what could be her last day in power Friday, as lawmakers geared up for what's widely expected to be a successful impeachment vote amid a corruption scandal that has left her isolated and loathed. The signs read "Oppose the impeachment."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Supporters of South Korean President Park Geun-hye are surrounded by police officers during a rally opposing the parliamentary impeachment of Park in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Park entered what could be her last day in power Friday, as lawmakers geared up for what's widely expected to be a successful impeachment vote amid a corruption scandal that has left her isolated and loathed. The sign read "Oppose the impeachment. "
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Police officers try to drag down protesting farmers from their tractors as they are blocked by police officers before a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Park entered what could be her last day in power Friday, as lawmakers geared up for what's widely expected to be a successful impeachment vote amid a corruption scandal that has left her isolated and loathed.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Police officers try to drag down a protesting farmer from a tractor as they are blocked by police officers before a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Park entered what could be her last day in power Friday, as lawmakers geared up for what's widely expected to be a successful impeachment vote amid a corruption scandal that has left her isolated and loathed. The banner held by a farmer reads: "Park Geun-hye, impeachment."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Police officers detain a protester during a rally demanding the parliamentary impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Park entered what could be her last day in power Friday, as lawmakers geared up for what's widely expected to be a successful impeachment vote amid a corruption scandal that has left her isolated and loathed.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A sign reading "Impeachment" hangs during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Park entered what could be her last day in power Friday, as lawmakers geared up for what's widely expected to be a successful impeachment vote amid a corruption scandal that has left her isolated and loathed.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Protesters are pushed by police officers during a rally demanding the parliamentary impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Park entered what could be her last day in power Friday, as lawmakers geared up for what's widely expected to be a successful impeachment vote amid a corruption scandal that has left her isolated and loathed. The signs read "Impeach Park Geun-hye immediately."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Police officers try to block a farmer's tractor before a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Park entered what could be her last day in power Friday, as lawmakers geared up for what's widely expected to be a successful impeachment vote amid a corruption scandal that has left her isolated and loathed.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
South Korean President Park Geun-hye adjusts a microphone during an emergency Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. South Korean lawmakers earlier on Friday impeached Park, a stunning and swift fall for the country's first female leader amid protests that drew millions into the streets in united fury.
Yonhap via AP
Baek Sung-ryul
South Korean President Park Geun-hye, center, speaks as Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, left, listens to her during an emergency Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. South Korean lawmakers earlier on Friday impeached Park, a stunning and swift fall for the country's first female leader amid protests that drew millions into the streets in united fury.
Yonhap via AP
Baek Sung-ryul
Protesters celebrate after hearing the news of President Park Geun-hye's impeachment in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. South Korean lawmakers on Friday voted to impeach Park, a stunning and swift fall for the country's first female leader amid protests that drew millions into the streets in united fury. The sign read "Impeach Park Geun-hye immediately."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
South Korea's Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun presides over a plenary session to vote on the impeachment bill of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. South Korean lawmakers on Friday impeached Park, a stunning and swift fall for the country’s first female leader amid protests that drew millions into the streets in united fury.
Pool Photo via AP
Kim Hong-Ji
Lawmakers vote on the impeachment bill of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. South Korean lawmakers on Friday impeached Park, a stunning and swift fall for the country’s first female leader amid protests that drew millions into the streets in united fury.
Pool Photo via AP
Kim Hong-Ji
A lawmaker prays after voting on the impeachment bill of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. South Korean lawmakers on Friday impeached Park, a stunning and swift fall for the country’s first female leader amid protests that drew millions into the streets in united fury.
Pool Photo via AP
Kim Hong-Ji
Protesters celebrate after hearing the news of President Park Geun-hye's impeachment in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. South Korean lawmakers on Friday voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye, a stunning and swift fall for the country's first female leader amid protests that drew millions into the streets in united fury. The letters read "Arrest, Park Geun-hye."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Relatives of sunken ferry Sewol react as Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun announces the result of the impeachment vote on South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. South Korean lawmakers on Friday impeached Park, a stunning and swift fall for the country’s first female leader amid protests that drew millions into the streets in united fury. The Park government has been criticized over the handling of the 2014 ferry disaster that killed more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Pool Photo via AP
Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean President Park Geun-hye speaks during an emergency Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. South Korean lawmakers earlier on Friday impeached Park, a stunning and swift fall for the country's first female leader amid protests that drew millions into the streets in united fury.
Yonhap via AP
Baek Sung-ryul
Acting South Korean President Hwang Kyo-ahn speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. South Korean lawmakers on Friday voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye, a stunning and swift fall for the country's first female leader amid protests that drew millions into the streets in united fury.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
South Korean President Park Geun-hye attends an emergency Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. South Korean lawmakers on Friday voted to impeach Park, a stunning and swift fall for the country's first female leader amid protests that drew millions into the streets in united fury.
Yonhap via AP
Baek Sung-ryul
