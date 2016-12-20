After meeting with Trump, Boeing CEO relents on cost of Air Force One

0:59 KXXO toy drive delivers joy of the season once again to kids Pause

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

4:06 What's your definition of politically independent?

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls

1:38 Washington State Patrol plane used extensively for state interagency travel

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

2:09 VIDEO: U.F.O.s: What Does the Government Know?

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life