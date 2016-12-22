Australia police: Christmas Day bomb plot foiled, 5 detained

2:45 Global Garland crew will celebrate Christmas in their own way Pause

4:06 What's your definition of politically independent?

2:45 Pete Carroll: Whatever Seahawks discipline for Richard Sherman would have already happened

0:59 KXXO toy drive delivers joy of the season once again to kids

2:16 Capital River Ridge Boys Basketball

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

2:26 South Sound shellfish farm opens local oyster bar

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood