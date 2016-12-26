Japan, US set to sign pact to limit US base worker immunity

1:17 A gadget that turns your phone into a microscope Pause

1:38 Washington State Patrol plane used extensively for state interagency travel

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls

1:30 Many Layers to Massage Industry

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

2:16 Capital River Ridge Boys Basketball

1:51 New owners at Cascadia Grill

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news