Blizzards, ice storms wreak havoc across northern plains

1:17 A gadget that turns your phone into a microscope Pause

1:38 Washington State Patrol plane used extensively for state interagency travel

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

6:30 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling see potentially lethal issues for Seahawks in playoffs

2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls

1:12 Christmas Day blaze destroys Lacey home

0:59 North Thurston graduate Thomas Larson finds self-sustaining success

1:51 New owners at Cascadia Grill

1:30 Many Layers to Massage Industry