Executive set to go on trial in meningitis outbreak case

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia Pause

2:39 Gary Geddes: "I think it's time to hand it off, we're at the top of our game"

1:24 Rainier’s old schoolhouse gets new life

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:35 Phil Fortunato appointed senator by King and Pierce councils

5:23 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks restore themselves in the playoffs