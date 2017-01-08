Egypt officials: Suicide car bomber hits Sinai security post

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia Pause

1:24 Rainier’s old schoolhouse gets new life

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

2:39 Gary Geddes: "I think it's time to hand it off, we're at the top of our game"

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:56 Tumwater vs Centralia Boys Basketball

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

0:51 Permanent restroom approved for Artesian Commons.mp4