Floods force hundreds of evacuations along Nevada mountains

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia Pause

1:24 Rainier’s old schoolhouse gets new life

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

5:23 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks restore themselves in the playoffs

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

2:09 VIDEO: U.F.O.s: What Does the Government Know?