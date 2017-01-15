Hong Kong tycoon Li to buy Australian energy firm Duet

0:26 Celebrating Presley's birthday with an Elvis Dash 2017 Pause

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

8:26 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks season ended at ATL, what's next with Kam Chancellor

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

2:01 Sid Otton statue unveiled Saturday in Tumwater

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration