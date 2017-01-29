AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs Pause

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

2:47 Highlights: Mickelson's record-breaking night helps Capital clinch No. 1 seed out of 3A SSC

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

2:19 Veterans Court graduates receive homemade quilts

1:30 New ownership adds upgrades to Browsers Books

1:05 Olympia rush-hour traffic

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

2:09 VIDEO: U.F.O.s: What Does the Government Know?