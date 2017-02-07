Today in History

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career Pause

1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

2:32 Highlights: Skipper-Brown's double-double lifts Hawks to first-round bye

2:22 Markelle Fultz previews Huskies' matchup vs. UCLA

1:21 Owls Swoop in for library visit

2:30 Lorenzo Romar previews UCLA and Fultz vs. Ball