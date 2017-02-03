Iraqi interpreter says he's 'blessed' to be in US after ban

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread? Pause

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

1:30 New ownership adds upgrades to Browsers Books

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

2:20 Unionized workers picket at Providence St. Peter Hospital

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce

1:53 River Ridge senior Kelle Sanders signs with Washington State Cougars