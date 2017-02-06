Ex-Catalan leader on trial for holding vote on independence

0:46 Sunday snow gives the South Sound a real taste of winter Pause

1:21 Owls Swoop in for library visit

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

0:40 Shea Baker, Etch A Sketch artist

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

2:09 VIDEO: U.F.O.s: What Does the Government Know?