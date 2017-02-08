AP Interview: Romanian president praises protesters

2:10 Highlights: Black Hills clinches back-to-back undefeated 2A EvCo titles with win over W.F. West Pause

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:05 Olympia rush-hour traffic

0:48 Holder Ridge hike at Taylor Mountain near Maple Valley

2:22 Markelle Fultz previews Huskies' matchup vs. UCLA