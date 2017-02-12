AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Trump, Trudeau to discuss women in workforce
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workforce Monday, showing the rising policy influence of the first daughter who has stressed her commitment to issues like child care.
A White House official said the two countries would launch a new task force called the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs. The official said Trudeau's office reached out to discuss working on a joint effort, noting that this was seen as an area of shared interest between both leaders.
Ivanka Trump, who has been a vocal advocate for policies benefiting working women, was involved in recruiting participants and setting the agenda for the meeting and will attend, the official said. Ivanka Trump stressed the importance of maternity leave and child care on the campaign trail, and has recently been meeting with business leaders to discuss those issues.
The White House official said that Trump's economic agenda will include a "focus on ensuring women enter and stay in the work force and addressing barriers facing female entrepreneurs." The official requested anonymity to provide details in advance of the meeting.
Advancing women has been a clear priority for Trudeau. In late 2015, he drew attention for naming a Cabinet that was 50 percent women, saying that he chose a group that "looks like Canada." Trump did not promise to appoint a gender-balanced Cabinet and has named a smaller number of women and minorities to top jobs.
___
White House declines to publicly defend embattled Flynn
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A top White House aide sidestepped repeated chances Sunday to publicly defend embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn following reports that he engaged in conversations with a Russian diplomat about U.S. sanctions before Trump's inauguration.
The move, or lack thereof, added uncertainty as Trump dealt with North Korea's apparent first missile launch of the year and his presidency. The president was also welcoming the leaders of Israel and Canada this week.
Trump has yet to comment on the allegations against Flynn, and a top aide dispatched to represent the administration on the Sunday news shows skirted questions on the topic, saying it was not his place to weigh in on the "sensitive matter."
Pressed repeatedly, top policy adviser Stephen Miller said it wasn't up to him to say whether the president retains confidence in Flynn.
"It's not for me to tell you what's in the president's mind," he said on NBC. "That's a question for the president."
___
North Korea test-fires missile, apparently challenging Trump
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — In an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump, North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in its first such test of the year.
North Korean state media said leader Kim Jong Un was at the site to observe the launch and expressed pleasure at the North's expansion of its strategic strike capabilities.
A report on the launch carried early Monday by the North's Korean Central News Agency said Kim watched from an observation post and gave the order to fire the "Pukguksong-2," which it said was a "Korean style new type strategic weapon system."
It is believed to have flown about 500 kilometers (310 miles) before splashing down into the ocean in international waters.
The report said the test proved "the reliability and security" of a new mobile launching system, the solid fuel that was used and the guidance and control features of the ballistic missile. Solid fuel can give missiles longer range and make detecting them before launch more difficult because they can be readied faster than liquid fuel missiles.
___
Officials order evacuation of residents near California dam
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials have ordered residents near one of the nation's biggest dams to evacuate the area, saying a "hazardous situation is developing" after an emergency spillway severely eroded.
The emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam in Northern California could fail within an hour unleashing uncontrolled flood waters from Lake Oroville, the California Department of Water Resources said on Sunday afternoon.
People in downstream areas need to leave the area immediately, the department said.
Residents of Oroville, a town of 16,000 people, should head north toward Chico, and other cities should follow orders from their local law enforcement agencies, the Butte County Sheriff's office said.
Water began flowing over the emergency spillway at the dam on Saturday after heavy rainfall damaged the main spillway.
___
Northeast in sights of another winter blast of snow, winds
Another winter blast of snow and strong winds moved into the Northeast on Sunday to the delight of some and the consternation of others, just days after the biggest storm of the season dumped up to 19 inches of snow in the region.
Winter storm warnings were in effect into Monday from upstate New York to Maine, where blizzard conditions and 2 feet of snow are possible. Other snowfall forecasts ranged from up to 20 inches in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to up to 11 inches in Boston to up to 7 inches in Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island.
Wind gusts of more than 50 mph, coastal flooding and power outages could hit parts of the region. A blizzard watch was in effect on Cape Cod, with a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet possible, according to the National Weather Service.
"It is a dangerous storm because of high winds, low visibility and heavy snow," said Lenore Correia, a weather service meteorologist in Taunton, Massachusetts. "It's a big snowstorm, but nothing we haven't seen before either."
Roads were slick. Schools across the region announced they would be closed Monday. Nearly 1,300 flights in the U.S. were canceled and another 5,600 were delayed, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.
___
From protests to 'pussy hats,' Trump resistance brews online
NEW YORK (AP) — The revolution may not be televised — but it apparently will be tweeted. And Facebooked. And Instagrammed.
Not long after President Donald Trump temporarily barred most people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S., social activist Dex Torricke-Barton took to Facebook. "I'm thinking of organizing a rally," he posted. Within a few hours, more than 1,000 people expressed interest. The resulting protest a week later, in front of San Francisco's City Hall, drew thousands more.
Torricke-Barton is far from alone. From organizing protests on the fly to raising money for refugee and immigrant rights groups, people have been using social media to fuel the resistance against Trump in ways their organizing predecessors from the 1960s could have hardly imagined.
ROOTS OF PROTEST
In Queens, New York, for instance, a group of 27 women met up to write postcards to their state and local representatives during a "Postcard-Writing Happy Hour" organized through Facebook.
___
Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump takes credit
Pastor Fred Morris looked out over his congregation Sunday as news ricocheted around the world that American authorities were rounding up immigrants in an enforcement surge that President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail.
Parishioners did not smile as on any other Sunday morning. They stared down at their feet. Others didn't attend at all.
"There is a dreadful sense of fear. It's more than palpable. It's radiating. People are terrified," said Morris, whose United Methodist mission is in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood of Los Angeles. "They were just sitting there in stunned silence."
For days, fear and confusion have gripped immigrant communities after word spread that federal agents were rounding up hundreds of immigrants in cities across the country. The scope of the operation remained unclear on Sunday.
Advocates and immigration lawyers scrambled to contain the panic and to organize seminars and social media campaigns to teach people their rights.
___
Adele performs at Grammys, Chance the Rapper wins new artist
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adele kicked off the 2017 Grammy Awards with a live rendition of her comeback anthem, "Hello," which helped her win two early Grammys on Sunday, and may put her on track to win album, song and record of the year.
"Hello" won best pop solo performance and "25" won pop vocal album in the pre-telecast ceremony. In the top three categories, Adele will go head-to-head with Beyonce.
Chance the Rapper won the first award in the live telecast for best new artist. He also won best rap performance during the pre-show awards.
"Glory be to God. I claimed this victory in the name of the Lord. I want to thank God for my mother and my father who supported me since I was young," Chance the Rapper said onstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
James Corden, hosting the Grammys for the first time, rapped some of his monologue at the top of the show, namedropping Prince, Rihanna and Drake.
___
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at 76
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau, who transcended genres over a 50-year career, died at a Los Angeles hospital Sunday, just days after announcing his retirement from touring because of exhaustion, his manager Joe Gordon confirmed.
His official Twitter account says he died surrounded by his wife, son and a few other family members and friends. He was 76.
Jarreau was hospitalized earlier in the week and was said to have been improving slowly. The cause of his death was not revealed, but he had experienced a number of respiratory and cardiac issues in recent years.
The Milwaukee native won seven Grammys over the course of his half-century in music. His biggest single was 1981's "We're in This Love Together" from the album "Breakin' Away." Jarreau was also a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, "We Are the World," and sang the theme to TV's "Moonlighting."
"We feel very fortunate to have worked with Al, one of the most distinctive and extraordinary vocalists in the music," said Concord Records President John Burk in a statement. "He was truly a force of nature and a beautiful human being that will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by us all."
___
Pentagon launches effort to solve a baffling WWII mystery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Pentagon is launching efforts to solve a baffling World War II mystery: whether dozens of U.S. sailors listed as missing from a ship disaster were actually recovered and buried all along as unknowns in a New York cemetery.
More than 130 victims of the USS Turner's 1944 explosion and sinking near New York Harbor are still officially missing. But WWII researcher Ted Darcy found papers last year indicating at least four of them were buried as unknowns in a Long Island military cemetery. He believes the rest could be there too.
After The Associated Press initially reported on Darcy's findings in November, the Pentagon office responsible for recovering and identifying the nation's war dead said only that the records that could confirm exactly how many of the Turner's sailors are buried in the cemetery were missing.
But in recent days, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said it is now "taking the steps to send out inquiries and conduct archival research" to try to locate the files associated with the Turner unknowns buried in the cemetery in Farmingdale on Long Island.
Darcy and loved ones of the missing crew members hope that the records could be found, identifications made and that the long-lost remains of the Turner be reburied in marked gravesites with full military honors.
Comments