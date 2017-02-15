Correction: Teens Killed story

In a story Feb. 13 about a car accident that killed three teenagers in Green County, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the teens' car was driven by 35-year-old Jennifer Hopkins. Hopkins was driving the other vehicle.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Community unites in support following deaths of 3 teens
Students, parents and community members gathered outside Monroe High School to remember three teenagers killed in a traffic crash
MONROE, Wis. (AP) — Students, parents and community members gathered outside Monroe High School on Monday to remember three teenagers killed in a crash three days earlier.
Monday was the first day back at school following Friday's crash that killed 15-year-old Joseph Wyss and 16-year-olds Gage Noble and Anya Teasdale.
The Green County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the other car, 35-year-old Jennifer Hopkins, of Monroe, was discharged from the hospital. Family and friends will be helping as she recovers from injuries she suffered in the crash, WISC-TV (http://bit.ly/2kCwdfT ) reports.
A small crowd gathered outside the school as students arrived for class Monday morning. Renee Setterstrom, a parent who organized the prayer vigil, said the accident was devastating to the community of about 11,000 residents.
"The absence of those students, it's like, I really wanted to pray for them and pray for the staff that they would feel the love of the community like a big hug," Setterstrom said. "We are here to support them in any way that they need."
WISC-TV reports a candlelight vigil was held for the victims Saturday evening. At the school's hockey game, players sat in a circle with a single puck set in the middle, followed by a moment of silence.
Support is also being spread through social media, particularly on a "Pray for Monroe" Facebook page, according to Monroe City Council Member Brooke Bauman.
