Germany's Merkel to US: uphold, strengthen multilateralism

3:46 Black Hills guts out district title win over familiar foe Pause

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

8:28 Mary Matsuda Gruenewald tells of going to WW2 internment camps

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

2:35 Lorenzo Romar previews game vs. No. 5 Arizona

1:59 Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:30 Sweet notes at Medicine Creek Winery's Chocolate and Wine Festival

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news