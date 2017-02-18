Iraqi forces launch push to retake western Mosul from IS

3:17 Capital punches a ticket to the Class 3A tournament with a victory over North Thurston Pause

3:01 Paper planes soar at Olympic Flight Museum

1:59 Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

8:28 Mary Matsuda Gruenewald tells of going to WW2 internment camps

1:22 After 17 years The Mailbox still delivering service to its customers

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday