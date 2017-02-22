South African court rules against ICC withdrawal

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners Pause

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:08 How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

2:09 VIDEO: U.F.O.s: What Does the Government Know?

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life