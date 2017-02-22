Authorities say German school shooting alert a false alarm

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners Pause

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:08 How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

3:01 Paper planes soar at Olympic Flight Museum

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:04 Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news