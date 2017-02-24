Explosions target security building quarters in Syrian city

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing Pause

3:33 W.F. West beats Wapato in 2A girls basketball regional playoffs

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:29 W.F. West turns up defense, coasts to regional win over Wapato

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

3:01 Paper planes soar at Olympic Flight Museum

1:08 How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?